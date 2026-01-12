Las Vegas maintenance man dies after attack by machete-wielding tenant, prosecutors say

The defendant, accused of wielding a machete, was shot by a constable and appeared in court with his face bloody and bandaged.

Victor Vondrasek, who was shot in the face by a constable during eviction, stands in court during his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Jan 12, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutors said Monday that a maintenance man stabbed in the neck by a tenant being evicted has died.

Victor Vondrasek, 46, is accused of attacking Orlando Sosa at an apartment in the 6600 block of South Sandhill Road, near East Sunset Road Tuesday.

Vondrasek, who was wielding an 18-inch machete, was then shot in the face by Sgt. Deputy Constable Mark Ruesch, according to police.

In court Monday, Vondrasek appeared in jail custody, his face bloody and bandaged.

Deputy District Attorney Rachel Krumm told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman that Vondrasek is being charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon instead of the prior attempted murder charge related to the attack on Sosa.

She indicated that Sosa died Friday. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital after the attack and a Metropolitan Police Department report described his injury as a “severe laceration” that was life-threatening and required multiple surgeries.

Assistant Sheriff Bryan Peterson said Friday that Sosa was still in the hospital and in critical condition.

Ruesch, who was serving an eviction notice, had reached out to Sosa for help accessing the unit, according to Metro. When Sosa could not open the front door, he climbed to the balcony of the apartment with a ladder and was then attacked by Vondrasek, police said.

The constable followed Sosa and Vondrasek attacked him, too, according to the report. Vondrasek tried to stab Ruesch, but his machete got stuck between the constable’s uniform shirt and under shirt, Metro said.

Ruesch shot Vondrasek and tried to help Sosa, who was bleeding, said the police report. Metro said Vondrasek kicked the constable in the head and hit his face with a bag of landscaping rocks.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said the shooting appeared justified.

Goodman appointed the public defender’s office to represent Vondrasek.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

