Prosecutors: Man accused of killing 11-year-old in road rage shooting may face death

Authorities have said the victim’s stepfather and the defendant were arguing with each other before he shot into the back of the vehicle.

Attorney Ryan Helmick, right, speaks with Judge Tierra Jones joined by the prosecuting attorney, he defending Tyler Johns accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria,11, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tyler Johns stands during an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria,11, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tyler Johns waits to be called during an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria,11, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attorney Ryan Helmick speaks with his client Tyler Johns during an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria,11, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tyler Johns, the suspect in the 215 killing of 11-year-old Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria, looks to family members during his bail hearing in Henderson Justice Court on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A screenshot from body-worn camera video released by Metro shows 22-year-old Tyler Johns surrendering to officers. (LVMPD)

Tyler Johns speaks with his attorney Ryan Helmick during his preliminary hearing in the Henderson Justice Court on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rubi Chavarria, center, the mother of 11-year-old Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria, attends an initial arraignment for Tyler Johns, who is accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of her son with Judge Tierra Jones presiding at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tyler Johns stands and looks to the gallery during an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria,11, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tyler Johns leaves an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria,11, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tyler Johns stands before the judge during his preliminary hearing in the Henderson Justice Court on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man accused of killing an 11-year-old in a road rage shooting may face the death penalty, prosecutors said Thursday.

Tyler Johns, 22, is accused of fatally shooting Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria on Nov. 14.

Authorities have said the victim’s stepfather, Valente Ayala, and Johns were “jockeying” for positions on the westbound 215 Beltway near Gibson Road and arguing with each other before Johns shot into the backseat of Ayala’s vehicle.

The case will go to the death penalty review committee, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Quagge told District Judge Tierra Jones.

“There’s a lot more to this story than what has been portrayed and we look forward to showing that,” said defense attorney Ryan Helmick after court.

Helmick has previously called the shooting an “accidental situation.”

One witness quoted in Johns’ arrest report described Ayala as “angrier and the aggressor,” but prosecutors decided not to charge Ayala.

Johns is charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon and gun charges.

Ayala testified at that hearing that he was frightened by Johns swerving at him and pulling a gun.

“He was pointing the gun at my head,” said Ayala. “I looked toward the front, and the worst thing happened. I heard the shot, and I turned around to ask him if he was OK.”

Body camera video from after the shooting showed Ayala yelling, “My kid is dead!” as police arrested Johns.

Johns’ arraignment has been continued to Jan. 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

