65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Prosecutors: Man accused of killing 11-year-old in road rage shooting may face death

Tyler Johns stands before the judge during his preliminary hearing in the Henderson Justice Cou ...
Tyler Johns stands before the judge during his preliminary hearing in the Henderson Justice Court on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tyler Johns leaves an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accused of the fatal 21 ...
Tyler Johns leaves an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria,11, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tyler Johns stands and looks to the gallery during an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra J ...
Tyler Johns stands and looks to the gallery during an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria,11, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Rubi Chavarria, center, the mother of 11-year-old Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria, attends an initi ...
Rubi Chavarria, center, the mother of 11-year-old Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria, attends an initial arraignment for Tyler Johns, who is accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of her son with Judge Tierra Jones presiding at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attorney Ryan Helmick speaks with his client Tyler Johns during an initial arraignment before J ...
Attorney Ryan Helmick speaks with his client Tyler Johns during an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria,11, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tyler Johns speaks with his attorney Ryan Helmick during his preliminary hearing in the Henders ...
Tyler Johns speaks with his attorney Ryan Helmick during his preliminary hearing in the Henderson Justice Court on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A screenshot from body-worn camera video released by Metro shows 22-year-old Tyler Johns surren ...
A screenshot from body-worn camera video released by Metro shows 22-year-old Tyler Johns surrendering to officers. (LVMPD)
Tyler Johns, the suspect in the 215 killing of 11-year-old Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria, looks t ...
Tyler Johns, the suspect in the 215 killing of 11-year-old Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria, looks to family members during his bail hearing in Henderson Justice Court on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attorney Ryan Helmick speaks with his client Tyler Johns during an initial arraignment before J ...
Attorney Ryan Helmick speaks with his client Tyler Johns during an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria,11, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tyler Johns waits to be called during an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accu ...
Tyler Johns waits to be called during an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria,11, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tyler Johns stands during an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accused of the f ...
Tyler Johns stands during an initial arraignment before Judge Tierra Jones, he accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria,11, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attorney Ryan Helmick, right, speaks with Judge Tierra Jones joined by the prosecuting attorney ...
Attorney Ryan Helmick, right, speaks with Judge Tierra Jones joined by the prosecuting attorney, he defending Tyler Johns accused of the fatal 215 road rage shooting of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria,11, at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford addresses the media in regards to the indictment of people w ...
Nevada’s ‘fake electors’ case gets Las Vegas hearing date
FILE - The logo for the Justice Department is seen before a news conference at the Department o ...
Las Vegas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl that killed Utah woman
Witness Assaf Cohen testifies on the witness stand during the preliminary hearing for Jose Guti ...
Case of man accused of murder in 12-vehicle crash can proceed to trial court, judge rules
From left, Ginger Jacks, Rusty Ready, and Charlene Rosas pose for a photo at the Regional Justi ...
‘She had so much life to live’: Family mourns Henderson woman killed in DUI crash, attends sentencing
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2025 - 9:37 am
 
Updated December 11, 2025 - 10:12 am

A man accused of killing an 11-year-old in a road rage shooting may face the death penalty, prosecutors said Thursday.

Tyler Johns, 22, is accused of fatally shooting Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria on Nov. 14.

Authorities have said the victim’s stepfather, Valente Ayala, and Johns were “jockeying” for positions on the westbound 215 Beltway near Gibson Road and arguing with each other before Johns shot into the backseat of Ayala’s vehicle.

The case will go to the death penalty review committee, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Quagge told District Judge Tierra Jones.

“There’s a lot more to this story than what has been portrayed and we look forward to showing that,” said defense attorney Ryan Helmick after court.

Helmick has previously called the shooting an “accidental situation.”

One witness quoted in Johns’ arrest report described Ayala as “angrier and the aggressor,” but prosecutors decided not to charge Ayala.

Johns is charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon and gun charges.

Ayala testified at that hearing that he was frightened by Johns swerving at him and pulling a gun.

“He was pointing the gun at my head,” said Ayala. “I looked toward the front, and the worst thing happened. I heard the shot, and I turned around to ask him if he was OK.”

Body camera video from after the shooting showed Ayala yelling, “My kid is dead!” as police arrested Johns.

Johns’ arraignment has been continued to Jan. 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Teen charged as fourth suspect in Piero’s explosion case
By / RJ

Joseph Gutierrez, 18, faces five felony charges, including manufacturing or possessing an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit first-degree arson, and, in a separate case, transporting an explosive.

MORE STORIES