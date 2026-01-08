Prosecutors not seeking death for suspect in road rage killing of 11-year-old boy
Police have said Tyler Johns and the victim’s stepfather were arguing before the shooting that claimed the child’s life.
Prosecutors do not plan to seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing an 11-year-old boy in a road rage shooting.
Tyler Johns, 22, is charged with murder in the Nov. 14 death of Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria.
He entered a not guilty plea Thursday after Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo announced that prosecutors decided not to pursue capital punishment.
Authorities have said the victim’s stepfather, Valente Ayala, and Johns were “jockeying” for positions on the westbound 215 Beltway near Gibson Road and arguing with each other before Johns shot into the backseat of Ayala’s vehicle.
Prosecutors previously said Johns might face the death penalty.
“This is not a death penalty case whatsoever, based upon the legal standards that cause a case to be considered a death penalty case,” said defense attorney Ryan Helmick after court.
Helmick has described the shooting as an “accidental situation” and one witness quoted in Johns’ arrest report said Ayala was “angrier and the aggressor.”
But Ayala has testified that Johns frightened him by swerving toward him and pulling a gun.
“He was pointing the gun at my head,” said Ayala. “I looked toward the front, and the worst thing happened. I heard the shot, and I turned around to ask him if he was OK.”
Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.