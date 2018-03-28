Prosecutors oppose new trial for ex-Air Force tech sergeant

Arguments for a new trial for a former Air Force technical sergeant convicted of involuntary manslaughter are speculative, state prosecutors wrote in an opposing motion filed Monday.

Jarom Boyes, a former Air Force technical sergeant accused of fatally shooting his wife, Melissa, sits during his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Jurors convicted him Friday of involuntary manslaughter. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The response came after a March 16 motion filed by defense attorney Gabriel Grasso on behalf of Jarom Boyes, which argued that the jury’s decision was made shortly after being given a last-minute instruction, which he said influenced jurors.

“It’s also possible that the question was simply satisfying the curiosity of a single juror and had no impact at all on the final verdict,” prosecutor Jake Villani wrote. “All of these arguments are based upon pure speculation.”

Boyes, 46, was convicted March 9 of the lesser charge after facing first-degree murder in the April 2013 shooting death of his wife, Melissa Boyes, 24, which initially was investigated as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jarom Boyes was ordered to be released March 13 after serving nearly five years in jail, exceeding Nevada’s four-year maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter.

Boyes is expected to appear before District Judge Jennifer Togliatti on May 3 for a hearing on the retrial motion.

In a separate case, his late wife’s mother, Martha Ferguson, sued Boyes in civil court for negligence, assault, battery and wrongful death. The outcome could determine who receives Melissa Boyes’ $500,000 life insurance policy.

Under Nevada law, Grasso said, involuntary manslaughter does not prohibit somebody from collecting life insurance because it is not considered intentional.

“However, there’s a civil lawsuit that’s been filed, and what they’re trying to allege is that this is a wrongful death in the civil arena, and that could affect the proceeds, who they go to,” he said.

