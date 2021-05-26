Prosecutors ponder death penalty for suspect in slaying of teen’s father

Prosecutors in Las Vegas plan to decide soon whether to seek the death penalty for a teen accused of killing his girlfriend’s father.

Aaron Guerrero, charged in the killing of Daniel Halseth, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Guerrero and his girlfriend Sierra Halseth are charged in the killing of Daniel Halseth. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sierra Halseth, charged in the killing of her father, Daniel, is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. Sierra Halseth and her boyfriend, Aaron Guerrero, are charged in the killing of Daniel Halseth. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Daniel Halseth and his daughter Sierra are seen in this image posted to Facebook on Jan. 30, 2021. (Facebook)

Prosecutors in Las Vegas plan to decide soon whether to seek the death penalty for a teen accused of killing his girlfriend’s father.

Aaron Guerrero, 18, and Sierra Halseth, 16, face murder charges in the April slaying of the girl’s father, 45-year-old Daniel Halseth.

During a brief court hearing Wednesday, Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner said his office would decide within the next month whether to seek capital punishment for Guerrero. Prosecutors could not seek death for Sierra Halseth because the U.S. Supreme Court has barred executions for crimes committed while younger than 18.

Prosecutors have said Daniel Halseth was stabbed to death inside his home before his daughter and Guerrero fled to Salt Lake City.

The couple recorded a video of themselves laughing and joking about having sex after the killing, prosecutors said.

Along with the murder charges, the two were indicted last week on charges of conspiracy, arson, robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card. They are being held without bail.

Daniel Halseth’s body was found badly burned on April 9 in the garage of his northwest Las Vegas home, near Durango and Alta drives. It appeared that the killers tried to dismember his body, according to prosecutors.

The living room and backyard of the home also had been burned. Throughout the home, investigators found Home Depot and ATM receipts.

Surveillance video from Home Depot showed Guerrero buying saws and gloves that later were found inside the Halseth home, prosecutors said, while ATM surveillance video showed Sierra Halseth using her father’s debit cards.

Sierra Halseth and Guerrero dated from June to December but were kept from seeing each other after their parents learned they planned to run away to Los Angeles, according to court documents.

The day before Daniel Halseth’s body was found, Guerrero ran away from home and the teenagers purchased a circular saw, saw blades, bleach, lighter fluid, disposable gloves and dropcloth from stores near the victim’s home, according to police reports.

Attorneys for the teens have not commented on the allegations.

