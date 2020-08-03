104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Courts

Prosecutors seek $1M bail for Alpine Motel owner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2020 - 6:51 am
 
Updated August 3, 2020 - 12:22 pm

Prosecutors want Adolfo Orozco, the landlord of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building where six people died in a fire in December, held on $1 million bail.

In court Monday, Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani asked a judge to order Orozco, who faces involuntary manslaughter charges, to surrender his passport, citing “substantial ties” to other states and Mexico.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman said she would make a decision Tuesday on whether Orozco and his co-defendant, Malinda Mier, should be jailed.

Orozco, 44, said he owns homes in Napa, California, and Las Vegas, where he has lived since 2013. He said he rented out seven houses and two four-unit apartment buildings.

“I’m worried that his tenants aren’t safe with the way he manages his properties,” Zimmerman said. “His tenants need to be safe.”

Along with one count of manslaughter for each of the six victims, Orozco and Mier also face 15 counts of performance of an act or neglect of duty in disregard of safety resulting in substantial bodily harm or death. Orozco also faces four counts of preventing or dissuading witness or victim from reporting crime or commencing prosecution with use of a deadly weapon. All charges are felonies.

Orozco’s lawyer, Paola Armeni, told the judge that Orozco, who is married with three children, has kept in contact with prosecutors since the December fire and asked for him to remain free on his own recognizance.

Armeni suggested that the former live-in manager of the Alpine Motel Apartments, Jason Casteel, was culpable for the deaths.

“He should probably be standing on this side of the table,” Armeni said.

Prosecutors have said that once an investigation into the Dec. 21 fire began, Orozco threatened the apartment’s manager and his fiancee and tried to persuade them not to talk to detectives “by brandishing a modified AK-47 style assault rifle and offering money” for them to leave town.

While Mier, 40, did not have an ownership stake in the Alpine apartments, she ran a property management company for Orozco, according to her lawyer, Kristina Wildeveld.

“She cares deeply about the people who lived at the Alpine Motel, as she does about the people who live at all the properties Mr. Orozco owns,” Wildeveld said.

Mier delivered a “sworn statement under oath” in an email to reporters last week. In it, she accepted responsibility for not performing daily inspections of the property before the fire, while saying that fire department and alarm company should also be held liable.

“I, Malinda Mier, am taking full responsibility for the management negligence leading up to and the date of the ALPINE MOTEL FIRE,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, other people and factors may have contributed to this tragedy, but at the end of the day leaders admit accountability and responsibility. I TAKE full ownership for the EVENTS AND Alleged Negligence. … I, Malinda Mier, am saying once again I accept full ownership and 100% responsibility for any management errors I may have made within the time span leading up to and the day of THE ALPINE MOTEL TRAGIC FIRE! Where I come from accepting responsibility earns you respect.”

An investigation into the deadly fire, which also left 13 injured and dozens displaced, found more than 40 potential fire code violations, including a rear exit door that had been bolted shut.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man behind D Las Vegas tattoo-ban video ‘shocked’ by policy
Man behind D Las Vegas tattoo-ban video ‘shocked’ by policy
2
‘It’s really getting bad here:’ Summerlin nursing home deadliest in Nevada
‘It’s really getting bad here:’ Summerlin nursing home deadliest in Nevada
3
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
4
2 restaurant chains with Las Vegas Strip spots file for bankruptcy
2 restaurant chains with Las Vegas Strip spots file for bankruptcy
5
Clearing up confusion about NHL’s round-robin games
Clearing up confusion about NHL’s round-robin games
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Defendants in deadly Alpine Motel fire appear in court - Video
Adolfo Orozco, the landlord of the Alpine Motel apartment building where six people died in a December fire, and Malinda Mier, who has claimed co-ownership, appeared in court Monday to face manslaughter charges. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man shot by Henderson police expected to survive - Video
Two Henderson police officers shot a man early Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in a residential area. Officers were first called to report of a man lying in front of a home. He had a knife when police arrived, Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore said. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead after road rage incident in northeast Las Vegas - Video
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and one hospitalized after a road rage incident near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North in the northeast valley on Saturday, Aug. 1 (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide.
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Double homicide near Eastern Avenue - Video
Metro homicide Sgt. Jon Scott gives details about a double homicide on East McWilliams Avenue near North Eastern Avenue on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stabbing in east Las Vegas - Video
Metro homicide Sgt. Jon Scott gives an update on a fatal stabbing in east Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carjackings result in crash - Video
Two suspects are in custody after multiple carjackings led to a crash Monday in northeast Las Vegas, police said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Texas man accused of going on $56,886 spending spree on Las Vegas Strip - Video
Williamson Little, 36, of Dallas, was arrested Saturday, July 18, by Las Vegas police. The arrest report says Little checked into Wynn Las Vegas on June 29. He was booked on suspicion of theft, obtaining credit card without cardholder’s consent and burglary of a business. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawyer questions mental health of man charged in ‘thrill killing’ - Video
Noah Green, who faces one count each of murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, was quarantined at the Clark County Detention Center and did not appear for a court hearing on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police Announce Arrest of "Thrill Killing" - Video
LVMPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the “thrill killing” of a homeless man who was fatally shot last week.
Bail set for parents charged with murder in crash that killed their 1-year-old son - Video
Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, the Las Vegas parents accused of street racing in a crash that killed their 1-year-old son on July12, now each face a charge of second-degree murder. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MS-13 gang case defendant is Las Vegas restaurant employee - VIDEO
An employee at Hugo's Cellar at the Four Queens in Las Vegas is a defendant in the MS-13 gang case.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest valley - Video
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives an update on a homicide at a home in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide - Video
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at West Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arrests Made In Murder Investigation
Nickolas Vonalst, Monika Gonzalez, and a juvenile were arrested following a murder investigation that began on June 23rd, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/YouTube)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Las Vegas - Video
An individual who police say was brandishing a sword was shot and injured by Las Vegas police, prompting a barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 23. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman steals truck, fires at officer - Video
Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas shot at Henderson Police officers after stealing a truck from a gas station at Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on May 31. She was eventually arrested near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after Nevada Highway Patrol officers jumped a median to ram into the side of the truck. (Henderson Police Department)
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
THE LATEST