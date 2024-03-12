Prosecutors to argue for trial delay in reporter’s killing

Prosecutors have filed paperwork to delay the murder trial of Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles, the former public official accused of fatally stabbing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September 2022, speaks with his defense attorney Robert Draskovich during a status check at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Prosecutors are set to argue on Tuesday for a continuance in former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles’ murder trial.

Telles is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German over articles German had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official. German, 69, was found dead in September 2022 after being violently stabbed outside his home.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly announced during a court hearing last week that prosecutors would seek a continuance for Telles’ trial, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Weckerly said that prosecutors want the chance to review all the information contained in German’s personal devices, which were seized by police after his death and are being searched by Review-Journal employees for potential confidential information.

Telles, acting against the advice of his attorney, has said that he wants to push forward with the trial despite not having access to the information on the devices. Telles, who has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, has maintained that a jury would acquit him and has claimed that he was both framed for German’s murder and was the victim of police misconduct during the investigation.

The Review-Journal entered a lengthy legal fight to prevent officials from searching German’s devices, which culminated in the Nevada Supreme Court ruling in October that the state’s shield law, which protects journalists from forcibly revealing sources, continues to apply to German’s devices after his death.

Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, argued in documents filed Monday that the length that the trial has already been delayed is “sufficient to trigger a speedy-trial analysis regarding a constitutional right to a speedy trial.”

Prosecutors also filed court documents Monday, disputing that the trial’s existing 17-month delay is “uncommonly long,” writing that “it is well understood that murder cases can take several years to proceed to trial.”

Telles waived his right to a speedy trial in October, court records show. Prosecutors also wrote that Telles is “primarily responsible” for the previous trial delays because he twice sought to remove the current judge from the case, and he agreed to the Review-Journal’s protocol to search German’s devices.

Attorneys for the news organization have stated that searching the devices could take at least six months.

“Notably, Telles’ opposition does not address the point that if Telles truly wished to go forward with trial without information from the German devices, he should not have signed the search protocol stipulation in December 2023,” prosecutors wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.