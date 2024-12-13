Prosecutors to pursue death penalty against man accused of killing wife, stepson

Karl Groschen, 41, was indicted in November on two counts of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the October slaying.

Karl Groschen, charged with two counts of open murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and stepson, appears in court for arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Karl Groschen, charged with two counts of open murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and stepson, arrives in court for arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Karl Groschen, charged with two counts of open murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and stepson, waits in court for arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prosecutors intend to pursue the death penalty against a Henderson man accused of fatally shooting his wife and stepson, according to court documents.

When Henderson police arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Black Rock Hills Drive, they found Karl Groschen holding prescription bottles and a drink, according to a report. “You have to take me; I thought they were trying to kill me,” police said Groschen told them.

A search did not reveal any evidence that Groschen’s son and wife were trying to kill him, according to the report.

Prosecutors said in court papers filed Thursday that they will present evidence of “aggravating circumstances,” including that the killing was committed by someone “who knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person.” They also said they anticipate Groschen will be convicted of murder for both killings.

Groschen fired a gun nine times hitting Akutsina’s body four times and Scoggins’ five times with the intent to kill, the district attorney’s office said in the filing.

Andy Scoggins, who lost his son and ex-wife in the slaying, had previously pushed for the death penalty.

He said Friday that he still thinks it’s appropriate, but not sufficient.

“However he leaves the world doesn’t come nearly as close as the way he deserves to leave this world,” Scoggins said of Groschen.

He added: “He deserves nothing, other than a fair trial.”

Soon after Groschen’s indictment, a judge ordered a competency hearing for Groschen at the request of his public defender.

Groschen had a hearing this week at which Chief Deputy Public Defender Ryan Bashor said he was given time to obtain additional records.

Police said pill bottles in the house, prescribed to Groschen, included the medications Alprazolam, a medication frequently used for panic and anxiety disorders, and Escitalopram, a medication the FDA has approved for major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder.

Along with the murder counts, Groschen also faces a charge of child abuse, neglect or endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The police report also indicates Groschen and Akutsina had a child who was taken by Child Protective Services after the shooting. The criminal indictment charging Groschen with child abuse alleges he was “engaging in domestic violence” in the presence of a 5-year-old child.

A neighbor told police that she watched Groschen push his stepson out of the garage, where Akutsina’s body was found, and yell, “go to your car, get out of here.”

Soon after, she told police, she heard what she thought was a gunshot and the sound of someone screaming. Scoggins then ran back into the house “as if he was in a panic” and she heard more gunshots, which she thought might have been Groschen pounding on a wall.

Reece Yankowski, a friend of Evan Scoggins, said Akutsina and Groschen fought constantly. Groschen would blame his stepson for the fights, Yankowski said.

Groschen treated his stepson horribly and apparently shot him after he rushed back into the house, he said.

“He took Evan’s life,” he added. “I think he should get his life taken.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.