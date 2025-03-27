Prosecutors to seek indictment of officer who killed homeowner, attorney says
Officer Alexander Bookman fatally shot Brandon Durham, 43, in November after Durham called police to report a burglary.
The Clark County district attorney’s office is expected to seek an indictment of a Las Vegas police officer who killed a man in his home last year, according to an attorney for the officer.
Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman fatally shot Brandon Durham, 43, in November after Durham called police to report a burglary.
David Roger, counsel for the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, the union representing Bookman, said Thursday afternoon that the district attorney’s office called to inform him that a Marcum notice for Bookman was on its way.
Prosecutors use those notices to let a defendant know they plan to take a case to a grand jury to seek an indictment.
“We have faith in the criminal justice system and believe officer Bookman will be treated justly,” Roger said.
Roger has previously said Bookman “was doing his job and did not have criminal intent when he shot to eliminate a threat.”
If a grand jury indicts Bookman, it will be an extraordinary event.
Prosecutions of officers for fatal shootings have been rare and unsuccessful in recent Clark County history. Experienced attorneys, including District Attorney Steve Wolfson, have said they could not think of any case in recent history when a Las Vegas area police officer was convicted in connection with an on-duty killing.
Durham’s family had demanded the arrest of Bookman.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
