Prosecutors to seek indictment of officer who killed homeowner, attorney says

Officer Alexander Bookman fatally shot Brandon Durham, 43, in November after Durham called police to report a burglary.

Rachael Gore, domestic partner of Brandon Durham who was shot and killed by police after reporting a home invasion, speaks during a press conference at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family members of Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed by police after reporting a home invasion, listen to their attorney Cannon Lambert speaks during a press conference at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Looking on from left, are attorney Lee Merritt, mother Lenore De Jesus, domestic partner Rachael Gore, brother Dane Durham, sister Diane Wright and Lyric Carter, girlfriend of Dane Durham. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family members of Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed by police after reporting a home invasion, comfort each other as their attorney Cannon Lambert speaks during a press conference at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County district attorney’s office is expected to seek an indictment of a Las Vegas police officer who killed a man in his home last year, according to an attorney for the officer.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman fatally shot Brandon Durham, 43, in November after Durham called police to report a burglary.

David Roger, counsel for the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, the union representing Bookman, said Thursday afternoon that the district attorney’s office called to inform him that a Marcum notice for Bookman was on its way.

Prosecutors use those notices to let a defendant know they plan to take a case to a grand jury to seek an indictment.

“We have faith in the criminal justice system and believe officer Bookman will be treated justly,” Roger said.

Roger has previously said Bookman “was doing his job and did not have criminal intent when he shot to eliminate a threat.”

If a grand jury indicts Bookman, it will be an extraordinary event.

Prosecutions of officers for fatal shootings have been rare and unsuccessful in recent Clark County history. Experienced attorneys, including District Attorney Steve Wolfson, have said they could not think of any case in recent history when a Las Vegas area police officer was convicted in connection with an on-duty killing.

Durham’s family had demanded the arrest of Bookman.

