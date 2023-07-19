Prosecutors want judge to review detectives’ emails tied to journalist’s slaying

Robert Telles, who is representing himself on a murder charge, is scheduled for a hearing before District Judge Michelle Leavitt.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing investigative reporter Jeff German, argues with the judge during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is due in court Wednesday on a murder charge, days after lawyers said they wanted a judge to review emails between two detectives in connection with the slaying of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Telles, who is representing himself, is scheduled for a hearing before District Judge Michelle Leavitt to check on prosecutors’ progress in providing Telles with evidence.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of attacking German outside the reporter’s home in September over articles he had written about Telles’ conduct as a public official.

Telles has filed court documents requesting extensive records from the state, which he claims will prove police misconduct in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, and has alleged that what prosecutors said was “overwhelming evidence” against him was planted at his home.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department filed court documents asking Leavitt to hold what is known as an “in camera review” of emails between two detectives, to determine if they should be released to Telles as part of the discovery process.

Matthew Christian, an attorney representing Metro, wrote that the emails fall within Telles’ request for communications between the detectives, but that it is also protected by a court order preventing the release of “journalistic materials” police seized during the investigation.

The Review-Journal has been fighting to prevent officials from searching German’s personal devices that were seized after his killing, which may contain information about his confidential sources, including those who may have worked for the Clark County district attorney’s office or Metro.

Both the news organization and Metro have filed more motions with the Nevada Supreme Court this month in the fight over German’s devices.

Metro has called for the devices to be searched by two detectives and two prosecutors on the case, while the news organization has proposed a protocol for the devices to be searched by third parties serving as hearing masters.

The Review-Journal filed court documents Tuesday objecting to Metro’s request for the judge to review the detectives’ emails. The news organization argued that the District Court lacks jurisdiction to grant the request because of the most recent Supreme Court appeals.

Attorneys for the Review-Journal also wrote that the news organization could review the emails to determine if it asserts any privileges over the message, which “could result in the mooting of Metro’s request,” according to the court filing.

