Prosecutors weigh additional charges for teen driver in crash that killed 2

Prosecutors are considering additional charges for a teen driver accused in a 12-car crash that left two dead Tuesday.

On day of explosion at Piero’s, prosecutor said son of founder made threatening calls

A GoFundMe page for Adilene Duran is seen in a screenshot. (GoFundMe)

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas firefighters work the area as numerous vehicles are involved in a deadly crash scene on West Cheyenne Avenue at North Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Prosecutors are considering additional charges for a teen driver accused in a 12-car crash that left two dead Tuesday.

Jose Gutierrez, 19, faces four counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

His passenger, Adilene Duran Rincon, 20, and a driver from another vehicle, Edward Garcia, 38, died at the scene on West Cheyenne Avenue near North Jones Boulevard.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Chad Lexis confirmed Thursday that prosecutors are thinking about more charges, but declined to specify what those might be.

Records indicate that Gutierrez posted a $20,000 surety bond Wednesday, and he has since been released from custody.

The bail was based on the standard bail amount for his charges, according to court staff. Standard bail is an amount pre-set by the court. Jail records previously showed bail of $5,000 for each of his charges.

“When charges involve crimes of this magnitude, standard bail should not be an option,” said Lexis. “The facts should go before a judge who then determines the appropriate bail.”

A GoFundMe page for Gutierrez’s passenger indicates she was pregnant.

Police said Gutierrez was driving at “a high rate of speed” and did not slow down before he hit vehicles stopped at a red light.

Metro has sought witnesses who may have noticed “anything unusual” about the way Gutierrez was driving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.