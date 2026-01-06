Prosecutors will not pursue death penalty for teen in crash that killed 3
Prosecutors said Tuesday that they do not plan to pursue the death penalty for a man accused of killing three people in a 12-vehicle crash.
Jose Gutierrez, 19, entered a not guilty plea to murder, reckless driving, attempted murder and battery charges after Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo announced the decision not to seek capital punishment.
Defense attorney Thomas Moskal said after court that not asking for the death penalty was an appropriate decision.
Typically, a defendant must have a violent history for prosecutors to seek death, he said, adding, “That is not this case.”
Though prosecutors have painted the crash as purposeful, Moskal said, “This is a tragic car accident.”
Prosecutors have said they believe Gutierrez’s actions were intentional.
Authorities allege Gutierrez plowed into a group of vehicles stopped at a red light, accelerating as he approached and eventually reaching a speed of 110 mph before colliding with the other vehicles.
Gutierrez’s pregnant girlfriend, Adilene Duran Rincon, 20, and a driver from another vehicle, Edward Garcia, 38, died at the scene on West Cheyenne Avenue near North Jones Boulevard.
Vanessa Lainez Vasquez, 25, was in a medically induced coma after the Nov. 18 crash and died of her injuries Dec. 4, authorities have said.
Moskal has suggested the crash could have been caused by his client having a seizure while driving.
“We have potentially the idea of a seizure,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Giancarlo Pesci previously said. “We also have the idea that he was intending to end the relationship that he had, and that’s in fact what happened, because she’s now dead.”
Gutierrez’s trial is scheduled for May 18.
