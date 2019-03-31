Prosecutors won’t pursue charges against Judge Stefany Miley

(Thinkstock)

Special prosecutors said Sunday afternoon that they will not pursue domestic battery charges against Clark County District Judge Stefany Miley.

“After our review of the material submitted to us and additional investigation by our office, we are declining to file charges at this time,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia wrote in an email to a Review-Journal reporter.

The message contained no further explanation.

Miley’s attorney, David Chesnoff, responded to the decision in a phone call.

“We were pleased that an independent prosecutor evaluated the situation because we knew that there should be no prosecution, as Judge Miley did absolutely nothing wrong,” Chesnoff said.

The Nye County district attorney’s office was assigned to review allegations against the judge after Las Vegas prosecutors, the Clark County district attorney’s office and the Nevada attorney general’s office were recused from the case.

Arabia said his office received details in mid-January about Miley’s Dec. 22 arrest.

Miley, 48, was initially charged after her son said the two quarreled about his driving on Charleston Boulevard while inside her gray, four-door 2017 Lexus. The teen reported being slapped.

When they reached the judge’s home, the quarrel continued, but she allowed him to pick up his belongings and leave with his father, attorney Edward Miley. The judge and her 51-year-old husband are in the midst of a divorce.

One of Edward Miley’s lawyers and friends, Bruce Gale, called police after reading a text message the teen sent to his father.

The teen refused medical treatment and police photographs of his injuries.

Miley has served on the bench since 2005.

