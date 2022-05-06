Psychologist finds teen competent to face charges in attack on teacher

The defense attorney for a student accused of beating and sexually assaulting his teacher said he may ask for an “independent evaluation.”

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia appears in court for a status check at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Martinez Garcia, 16, is accused of beating and sexually assaulting his teacher last week. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia waits in court for a status check at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Martinez Garcia, 16, is accused of beating and sexually assaulting his teacher last week. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The defense attorney for a student accused of beating and sexually assaulting his teacher may ask for the teenager’s competency to be reevaluated.

During a court hearing Friday, District Judge Christy Craig said Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia had been found competent to face the 15 counts he has been charged with in connection with the April 7 attack at Eldorado High School. But defense attorney Paul Adras said he may order an “independent evaluation” for the 16-year-old.

“The evaluating psychologist did indicate there were some issues,” Adras said during the court hearing.

Craig ordered Martinez Garcia to appear in court again on May 27.

The teen faces four counts of attempted murder, seven counts of sex-crime-related battery, and counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery and burglary, court records show. Las Vegas police have said that the teenager beat and sexually assaulted the teacher after he went to a classroom to discuss his grades.

According to the arrest report, Martinez Garcia came to the classroom and choked her with a “rope or string,” then slammed her head against the table, knocking her unconscious. The teacher told police that she asked Martinez Garcia why he was assaulting her, and he responded that he “didn’t like teachers” and was “getting revenge.”

During the attack, according to the arrest report, he moved a shelf on top of the woman and sat on top of it, and tried to cut her wrist. He told the teacher: “Can’t you just die already, hurry up,” according to the report.

Martinez Garcia initially told police that he “blacked out” and did not remember the attack, but he later said he remembered trying to choke the teacher. He also told police that he had raped her.

“I don’t know why I attacked her, she was good to me,” he said, according to the arrest report.

Martinez Garcia remained in custody on Friday with a bail of $500,000, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.