Psychologist testifies as defense calls witnesses in Robert Telles’ murder trial

Robert Telles’ defense attorney began calling witnesses on Tuesday, as a murder trial in the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German continued.

District Judge Michelle Leavitt presides in court during the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles, second from left, stands as the jury exits the courtroom on the sixth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, August 19, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. With Telles are, from left, defense attorney Michael Horvath, Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner and defense attorney Robert Draskovich. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles, right, listens to testimony of Matthew Hovanec, a Metropolitan Police Department digital forensics lab supervisor, on the sixth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, August 19, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. With Telles are his attorneys Robert Draskovich, left, and Michael Horvath. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool) (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles listens to testimony from Las Vegas police Detective Justine Gatus during the sixth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, August 19, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles, second from left, listens with one of his attorneys Michael Horvath, left, in court on the seventh day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich questions a witness during the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, August 19, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Psychologist Mark Chambers testifies on the witness stand during the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

The murder trial of a former elected official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German continued Tuesday with the defense calling its first witness.

Robert Telles, 47, is standing trial on one count of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older. Prosecutors have accused him of killing German, 69, over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as the Clark County public administrator.

The state rested its case on Monday, after the jury heard from 28 witnesses over four days of testimony. Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, called psychologist Mark Chambers as his first witness on Tuesday.

Chambers, a psychologist, testified about suicide attempts among people accused of crimes.

“Oftentimes people think, well, if this person committed suicide, he committed suicide, he must have committed the crime,” Draskovich said. “You’re here to dispel that comment?”

“Yes,” Chambers said.

The psychologist testified that the stress of being accused of a crime could lead to a suicide attempt, regardless if someone is guilty.

When Telles was arrested, he had self-inflicted cuts on his arms, prosecutors said. A detectives testified last week that Telles had made suicidal statements before his arrest.

On cross-examination by Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly, Chambers said that a “fall from grace” or public scrutiny are also risk factors for someone attempting suicide after being charged with a crime.

A juror submitted a question in writing, asking Chambers if he had experience with someone attempting suicide in order to “gain sympathy from being accused.”

“I think that’s almost certainly true, yes, especially when the suicide attempt is not successful,” Chambers said.

He later told Draskovich he was not testifying that happened with Telles.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of “lying in wait” for German outside the reporters home on Sept. 2, 2022, while wearing a large straw hat and an orange reflective vest. Neighborhood video surveillance captured a distant image of the assailant confronting German on the side of the journalist’s house.

The state’s evidence against Telles includes his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails, and surveillance footage of the assailant’s vehicle that matches the description of a car registered to Telles’ wife. Cut-up pieces of a tennis shoe and a cut-up straw hat found at Telles’ home also matched the description of the assailant’s clothing, prosecutors have said.

Metropolitan Police Department detective Justine Gatus, the lead homicide detective in charge of investigating German’s killing, testified Monday that Telles’ phone contained over 100 images from Google maps showing German’s home and the street he lived on.

Telles’ work computer also contained information on German’s vehicle registration and address, she said.

Telles has maintained he was framed for German’s killing. Draskovich’s questioning and opening statements have focused on portraying Telles as a public official who was trying to expose corruption within the public administrator’s office.

Draskovich has said he expects Telles to take the witness stand this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.