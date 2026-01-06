Raiders player making no contest plea in DUI case, attorney says

Defense lawyer David Chesnoff said if Charles Snowden completes requirements, the offense will be reduced to reckless driving.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) is taken down by Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during the first half of an NFL regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden is planning to enter a no contest plea to a DUI charge, his attorney said Monday.

Defense lawyer David Chesnoff said the judge will withhold adjudication, meaning Snowden will not be found guilty, but will have to complete court-ordered requirements, including DUI school, a victim impact panel and a fine.

If he is successful in completing those requirements, the DUI will be dismissed and reduced to reckless driving, according to Chesnoff, who represents Snowden along with attorney Richard Schonfeld.

Snowden is expected to formally enter the plea in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, the day his bench trial was previously scheduled to start.

He was arrested in December 2024 after police responded to 6408 S. Rainbow Blvd. at about 11:30 p.m. for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

There, police found a vehicle that had almost rolled off a four foot retaining wall and a man who had passed out in the drivers seat with the engine running, car in neutral and keys in the cup holder, according to a report.

The police report indicated that officers suspected drug use and wanted Snowden screened for meth.

The report said Snowden was unsteady on his feet, had to be held up and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.

Snowden had no identification and because he wasn’t able to stay awake or answer questions, authorities summoned medical personnel, the Metropolitan Police Department previously said.

