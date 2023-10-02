Rapper Blueface gets probation in strip club shooting

Johnathan Porter pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the shooting, and in connection with a confrontation with a fan inside the Palms Casino.

Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper known as Blueface, appears in court alongside his attorneys, Kristina Wildeveld, left, and Caitlyn McAmis at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Porter, who was originally charged with attempted murder, waived his right to a preliminary trial and said he plans to plead guilty to charges of battery and illegally discharging a firearm. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Johnathan Jamall Porter, also known as the rapper Blueface, arrives in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, June 26, 2023. Porter, who was originally charged with attempted murder, waived his right to a preliminary trial and said he plans to plead guilty to charges of battery and illegally discharging a firearm. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Las Vegas judge sentenced the rapper Blueface to probation on Monday for a shooting outside a strip club last year and for kicking a fan in a separate incident at a casino.

Johnathan Porter, 26, pleaded guilty in July to a felony count of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle and a misdemeanor battery charge. On Monday, District Judge Kathleen Delaney sentenced Porter to probation not to exceed three years, said his defense attorney, Kristina Wildeveld.

Wildeveld said that Porter is looking forward to “focusing on his music career and his family, and putting this behind him.”

Porter initially faced an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting last October outside the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club, near Interstate 15 and Sunset Road. The day after the shooting, Kentabius Traylor told police he was attacked by members of Porter’s entourage outside of the club, and that someone shot at his vehicle as he drove away.

Traylor had what “appeared to be a bullet graze wound to his left hand” when he flagged down police at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, according to Porter’s arrest report.

Porter also was arrested at the courthouse in connection with a confrontation in May at the Palms. According to court records, Porter’s girlfriend, Chrisean Malone, who is also known as Chrisean Rock, punched a woman in the face after she started recording the couple. Porter was accused of snatching a phone from the woman’s hand, and then kicking her when she tried to take her phone back.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a robbery charge that Porter faced in connection with the confrontation.

If Porter successfully completes his probation, he will be eligible to withdraw his plea to discharging a firearm, and instead plead to a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit a crime, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.