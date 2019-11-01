Rapper Fetty Wap pleads not guilty to battery in Las Vegas

During an arraignment Thursday, rapper Fetty Wap pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery after allegedly punching a Strip security guard in early September.

Fetty Wap, a.k.a. Willie Maxwell, was arrested in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Rapper Fetty Wap pleaded not guilty in court Thursday after allegedly punching a security guard three times in early September outside a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

The performer, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count of battery during an arraignment on Thursday, according to Las Vegas Justice Court online records. Maxwell was arrested about 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1 after he was involved in a fight at the main valet area of The Mirage, 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to a citizen’s arrest form.

A security officer was called to the valet area about 6:10 a.m. to “break up a fight,” the report said. The security officer wrote that after he’d arrived, Maxwell punched him three times in the face.

Maxwell was released from custody the day he was arrested on his own recognizance, court records show. A bench trial is scheduled for Dec. 16.

