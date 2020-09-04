80°F
Courts

Real estate broker Scott Gragson to be sentenced in fatal DUI case

Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case in February (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 6:03 am
 

Real estate broker Scott Gragson is expected to be sent to prison Friday for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a mother of three.

Gragson pleaded guilty in February to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. Prosecutors are expected to ask District Judge Michael Villani to sentence Gragson to at least 10 years behind bars and a maximum of 25 years.

Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld have said they would ask the judge for a minimum six-year prison sentence.

Melissa Newton, a mother of three, was killed in the May 2019 wreck at The Ridges in Summerlin, while three others in Gragson’s vehicle were injured.

As part of a lawsuit settlement, Gragson is expected to pay out $21 million to Newton’s family.

Gragson reached settlements with Newton’s family and two other passengers, Greg Tassi and Christie Cobbett, before he pleaded guilty to the criminal charges.

Passenger Christopher Bentley’s suit was still pending.

Gragson admitted to Metropolitan Police Department officers that he drank for about five hours at a charity golf event, consuming “four to five mixed drinks” and Coors beers before the crash, his arrest report said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

