Real estate broker Scott Gragson to be sentenced in fatal DUI case — WATCH LIVE

Scott Gragson, center, walks out of court with his attorneys, Richard Schonfeld, left, and David Chesnoff, right, after a hearing in his DUI case on Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Real estate broker Scott Gragson is expected to be sent to prison Friday for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a mother of three.

Shortly after the court opened, the judge called a recess.

Gragson pleaded guilty in February to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. Prosecutors are expected to ask District Judge Michael Villani to sentence Gragson to at least 10 years behind bars and a maximum of 25 years.

Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld have said they would ask the judge for a minimum six-year prison sentence.

Melissa Newton, a mother of three, was killed in the May 2019 wreck at The Ridges in Summerlin, while three others in Gragson’s vehicle were injured. As part of a lawsuit settlement, Gragson is expected to pay $21 million to Newton’s family.

Newton’s family is expected in the courtroom with prosecutors Friday. But Gragson is not, and instead will appear over video with his attorneys.

Gragson reached settlements with Newton’s family and two other passengers, Greg Tassi and Christie Cobbett, before he pleaded guilty to the criminal charges.

Passenger Christopher Bentley’s suit was still pending.

Gragson admitted to Metropolitan Police Department officers that he drank for about five hours at a charity golf event, consuming “four to five mixed drinks” and Coors beers before the crash, his arrest report said.

In a sentencing memo, Gragson’s attorneys called him “compassionate, humble, ethical and caring,” pointing to a long list of charitable work he had performed, including founding a sleepaway camp for kids with cancer and serving on the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue foundation and the Hope For Prisoners board.

The memo also included about 170 letters of support for Gragson from prominent state figures including former Gov. Richard Bryan and Sig Rogich, a senior adviser to Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

