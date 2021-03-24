Real Water president apologizes to customers amid FDA probe, lawsuits

The president of Las Vegas-based Real Water has issued an apology to customers in the midst of a Food and Drug Administration investigation and mounting lawsuits against the company over a possible link to liver illnesses.

Three California women who drank Real Water filed a federal class-action complaint in Las Vegas, while five more people who became sick have lodged a separate suit in Clark County District Court. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

This week alone, three California women who drank the water filed a federal class-action complaint in Las Vegas, while five more people who became sick lodged a separate suit in Clark County District Court. A man who became sick after purchasing a gallon of Real Water last month also filed a case in Clark County.

Meanwhile, Brent Jones, the company’s president and a former Nevada legislator, has released a video on Real Water’s website, saying he is cooperating with the FDA investigation.

“First, we’d like to express our deepest sympathy and concern over the events that led to the inquiry,” Jones said in the video. He said that he started the company 13 years ago “with the intention to provide a healthy product that benefits and elevates people’s lifestyles. We are deeply saddened to learn that anything otherwise could be the result.”

In one case, a Las Vegas man suffered liver failure and underwent a liver transplant after consuming the product, according to a lawsuit filed by the Kemp Jones law firm. That complaint names AffinityLifestyles.com Inc., the Las Vegas-based maker of the bottled water, and retailers Whole Foods Market, Costco Wholesale and Terrible Herbst as defendants.

Four lawsuits have been filed in Clark County District Court since last week, when the FDA announced an investigation into liver illnesses linked to the water.

Liver failure

Illnesses linked to what was labeled as “alkalized” water were traced back to November 2018, when Miriam Brody was treated for liver failure at Henderson Hospital.

About 10 months later, the lawsuit said, Myles Hunwardsen also was diagnosed with acute liver failure and was flown to UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital for a liver transplant.

Three other plaintiffs, Jazmin Schaffer, Tina Hartshorn and Christina Sosa, were treated at various hospitals across the valley, racking up medical bills of at least $300,000.

Another lawsuit alleges that a Las Vegas man became ill and was treated at an urgent care center this month.

“Since Plaintiff stopped consuming out of fear that the product is causing or will cause damage to his and his family’s health, Plaintiff has no longer experienced the above-mentioned symptoms,” attorneys with the Kazerouni Law Group wrote. “Plaintiff narrowed down what made him ill to one item — Defendant’s product.”

The class-action lawsuit would allow anyone across the country who had suffered illness after drinking the water, with a subclass of people who purchased and consumed the water in California, to join the case.

Two of the plaintiffs in the class-action suit, filed by the Reno law firm Wise & Donahue, said they suffered nausea after drinking the water, and one of them noticed blood in her urine.

Last week, in response to the FDA investigation, which was accompanied by a warning and survey from the Southern Nevada Health District, Jones called for retailers to pull the product from shelves.

He asked retailers to keep the product “in the back rooms or return it to the distributors,” adding that “any customer who has purchased Real Water from a retailer is asked to return the product.”

Representatives of the retailers could not be reached for comment.

The FDA has warned consumers, restaurants and retailers not to drink, cook with, sell or serve the product.

Real Water was marketed as “alkalized water infused with negative ions” and touted on its label as “the healthiest drinking water available.”

Representations, omissions

“Prior to purchasing the water, Plaintiffs were exposed to, saw, read, and understood Defendants’ respective representations and omissions regarding the safety of the water, as well as their omissions regarding the presence of elevated levels of toxins therein, and relied upon them,” the complaint filed by the group of five states. “Had Plaintiffs known the truth — i.e., that Defendants’ bottled water contained elevated levels of toxins that would cause severe liver damage, rendering them unsafe for consumption — Plaintiffs would not have purchased them.”

The lawsuit alleges that Hunwardsen purchased Real Water from Whole Foods and Terrible Herbst in the months before his hospitalization, while Brody bought the product at Costco before she became ill. Under Nevada law, retailers can be held liable for selling defective products.

On Thursday, Hartshorn told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she was hospitalized for nine days after having Real Water delivered to her home in the north Las Vegas Valley.

In the first complaint filed against Real Water, Las Vegas parents Emely and Christopher Brian Wren allege that they and their 2-year-old son, Christopher Noah, suffered health complications after consuming the product. A separate suit named another man who suffered acute liver failure and was told he needed a transplant before he recovered.

The FDA originally said the agency was alerted about five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis, which causes liver failure, in infants and children from November. The health district also has offered a survey for anyone who may have experienced acute non-viral hepatitis after drinking Real Water.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, staff will begin contacting people and interviewing them,” spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore wrote in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday.

“If additional people are identified as cases they will be included in the investigation. At this time, the investigations are ongoing and we do not have additional information to provide.”

