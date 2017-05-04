ad-fullscreen
Courts

Reno man indicted in child porn case

By Jenny Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2017 - 12:06 pm
 

A Reno man was indicted Wednesday on charges that he used a 1-year-old child to produce and distribute pornography.

The federal indictment charges Derrick Joseph Rady, 35, with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of distribution of child pornography.

According to legal filings, authorities started investigating Rady after Facebook and Google both reported possible child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. When federal investigators searched Rady’s residence, they seized a mobile phone used to create child pornography and multiple electronic devices containing child pornography.

If convicted, Rady faces up to 30 years for the first count and up to 20 years for the second count.

Contact Jenny Wilson at jenwilson@reviewjournal.com or 702-384-8710. Follow @jennydwilson on Twitter.

