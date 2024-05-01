Report: Murder suspect who allegedly ate eyeball said he was awake 5 days straight

Colin Czech is set to appear in court on Wednesday morning, days after a source said he ate parts of his alleged murder victim.

Jailed YouTuber calls judge ‘obvious tyrant’ in video asking for his release

A murder suspect accused of eating a man’s eyeball appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Colin Czech, 29, was arrested Sunday morning in connection with the death of a man he was allegedly involved in a fight with in the 1100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Charleston Boulevard.

Chief Deputy Public Defender David Westbrook said he intends to request a mental health evaluation for Czech, to determine if he is competent to face charges.

“I’ve spoken to him, and I’ve determined that he is incompetent,” Westbrook told Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini.

Police said Czech, who faces one count of murder, had expressed paranoia and told detectives he’d been awake for “five days straight.”

Within 45 minutes on Sunday morning, police received 911 calls from clerks at two convenience stores near Las Vegas Blvd. South and East Charleston Boulevard.

One person reported that a man had tackled and punched a customer in the parking lot, while the other reported seeing a man on top of another near a bus stop “eating the face” of the victim, police said. The victim’s name had not been released as of Wednesday.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found one man “unresponsive and bleeding from the head,” according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Czech was taken to University Medical Center because he was going “in and out of consciousness,” police said.

At the hospital, he told police that he was homeless, and that had been in a fight with a “shape-shifter,” according to the report.

Asked how he hurt the victim, Czech allegedly responded: “my teeth.”

He told detectives that he ate the victims “eyeballs and ears,” the report stated. Investigators found the victim with an injury to the back of his head, with a “large laceration to the right side of his head,” and missing his left eye and left ear.

Czech was not in court for an initial hearing on Monday. Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe said Czech was still in the hospital, and she ordered him to be held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.