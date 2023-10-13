Reported gang members indicted in crime spree, 2 homicides

Six alleged gang members have been indicted in connection with a series of crimes including two fatal shootings.

Cameron Raye and Jonathan Smith (Metropolitan Police Department)

Jomario Clark Jr. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Prosecutors announced indictments against six alleged gang members on Friday in connection with a series of crimes including two homicides.

The indictments were returned against Cameron Raye, 19; Jomario Clark Jr., 16; Jacorey Magdaleno, 17; Jonathan Smith, 18; Kenneth Clay, 39; and Gregory Leonard, 31.

They are all alleged members of the Block Boy gang, and some have been tied to two fatal shootings in September, Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said during a court hearing Thursday morning.

The indictment included 15 total charges of murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, residential burglary, assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. The charges all came with gang enhancements.

Raye, Clark, Magdaleno, Smith and Leonard were all indicted on a murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Enrique Nunez, who was fatally shot on Sept. 1 near Charleston and Rainbow boulevards, police have said.

Two other juveniles, who have not been indicted and were only identified by their initials in court records, were also arrested in connection with Nunez’s shooting.

Giordani said Nunez was also a member of the gang who was killed in an inner-gang dispute. The dispute stemmed from an alleged robbery on Aug. 7 at a 7-Eleven, where gang members stole more than $25,000 during a “cash drop.” Raye, Smith, Clay and Leonard were indicted on Friday in connection with that robbery, court records show.

“Some of the individuals in the gang were left out of that robbery, which caused a bit of a beef inside of the gang,” Giordani said.

Giordani said the killing happened during a “home invasion” at Nunez’s girlfriend’s apartment, where the defendants “pistol whipped and shot” Nunez.

Clay, who was only indicted on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, gave the “green light” for Nunez’s killing, Giordani said Friday.

Magdaleno and Smith were also indicted on a second murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Andre Bryant on Sept. 9 near Buffalo Drive and Spring Mountain Road.

Giordani said that Smith, Magdaleno and two juveniles lured Bryant, who was a “marijuana dealer,” to an isolated location in a residential area and opened fire on him. The gunfire also struck a house in the area that had two young children inside, Giordani said.

The two unidentified juveniles allegedly involved in Bryant’s killing were not indicted on Friday, and have yet to be certified as adults, Giordani said.

District Judge Tierra Jones ordered Raye, Clark, Magdaleno, Smith and Leonard to be held without bail, and Clay’s bail was set at $100,000.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.