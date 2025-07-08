Review-Journal’s 2025 Judicial Performance Evaluation opens Tuesday

The survey returns after a six-year hiatus and aims to provide voters with information about the best and worst judges.

The Nevada Supreme Court building in Las Vegas is seen on March 7, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Survey invitations for the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2025 Judicial Performance Evaluation land in attorneys’ inboxes and mailboxes starting Tuesday.

This marks the 14th time since 1992 that the news organization has invited Clark County lawyers to participate in the survey, which aims to provide voters with information about elected judges. The Review-Journal’s most recent survey was conducted in 2019.

Lawyers will have the chance to give feedback about 101 jurists on the Nevada Supreme Court, Nevada Court of Appeals, Clark County District Court and lower courts in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. Attorneys are asked to rate only the judges they have appeared before.

The Review-Journal intends to publish the results of the survey sometime in the fall.

Attorneys will receive email or postcard notifications inviting their participation. Each lawyer will get a one-time code to access the survey, which is anonymous.

Postcards were mailed Monday, and email invitations were scheduled to go out Tuesday. Attorneys who have not provided an email address to the State Bar of Nevada will receive a mailed postcard instead. Attorneys who have provided an email address to the bar will not receive a postcard.

UNLV’s Center for Research, Evaluation and Assessment is conducting the poll, and surveyors will not be able to identify attorneys who respond.

“This is a secure survey that ensures participants can only respond once, and that participants cannot be identified,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “The legal community will provide an important public service here, one that better informs voters ahead of 2026 elections that will be chock-full of judicial races.”

The survey asks whether a judge should be kept on the bench, and it seeks assessments of each judge’s familiarity with case records, efficiency in court, consistency of behavior, fairness in weighing evidence, accuracy in applying the law, clarity in decisions and impartiality.

Questions about the survey may be directed to the UNLV research center at createam@unlv.edu or 702-895-4196.

