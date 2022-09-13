Robert Telles appears in court to face murder charge

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is led into the courtroom during his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Telles was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Jeff German, investigative reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photo studio on Jan. 19, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

In this May 11, 2022, file photo, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks in his Las Vegas office to Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Telles has denied allegations by current and former staffers of a hostile work environment and an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Robert Telles (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles appears in court Tuesday morning after prosecutors formally charged him with murder in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German.

Telles, 45, last appeared in court on Thursday, when Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham ordered him to be held without bail.

On Monday, prosecutors filed a criminal complaint formally charging Telles with murder with a deadly weapon of a victim who is an older person.

The complaint alleges that the killing was “willful, deliberate and premeditated,” “perpetrated by lying in wait,” and/or “perpetrated by abuse of an older person.”

Telles was arrested in German’s death on Wednesday evening, about 12 hours after police arrived at his west Las Vegas house to conduct a search. German was found dead at his home on the morning of Sept. 3, just under 24 hours after his killer was captured on video surveillance approaching the house, police have said.

During the court hearing on Thursday, prosecutors linked German’s killing to his reporting on Telles’ conduct as an elected official. Chief Deputy District Attorney Richard Scow said German’s reporting “ruined his political career, likely his marriage.”

Earlier this year, German reported a series of investigative stories about Telles’ workplace conduct, including allegations from current and former staffers that Telles fueled a hostile work environment and was involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with an employee. German was working on a potential follow-up story in the weeks before his death.

German, 69, was found with seven sharp-force injuries to his torso, along with wounds to his arms and hands that appeared defensive, according to Telles’ arrest report. Telles’ DNA was consistent with DNA found under German’s fingernails, officials have said.

Telles, a Democrat, lost his re-election bid in the primary after German’s findings were published, but his term does not expire until the end of the year.

