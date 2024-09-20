Robert Telles asks for hearing to clarify jury statements after guilty verdict

Robert Telles, who was found guilty of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, has filed a motion for an evidentiary hearing to clarify several statements jurors made to the press after his trial last month.

Robert Telles waits in court for a hearing regarding juror questions during deliberations for his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles speaks to the jury from the witness stand on the eighth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

A former local politician recently found guilty of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German is now asking the court to hold a hearing clarifying statements jurors made after the trial.

A jury found former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles guilty of first-degree murder after a lengthy trial last month. Telles was on trial for fatally stabbing German in September 2022 over articles the journalist had written about his conduct as an elected official, including allegations he created a hostile work environment and had an “inappropriate” relationship with a staffer.

Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, filed a motion on Thursday requesting an evidentiary hearing to “clarify and supplement the record,” after several jurors spoke to the media following the trial. Draskovich wrote that he was concerned jurors had outside knowledge of the case, that there may have been an instance of outside communication between jurors and the judge.

“This is not an attempt to point fingers at former jurors,” Draskovich wrote in the motion. “It was clear that throughout the course of the trial the members of the jury were conscientious, attentive and diligent.”

The motion indicated that Telles wants an evidentiary hearing so that “the record can be clarified, supplemented, and protected.”

Jurors spent nearly 12 hours over the course of three days deliberating until reaching a verdict that Telles was guilty. Three members of the jury spoke to the Review-Journal after the trial, describing the deliberations.

Those three jurors all recalled that at one point during deliberations, the jury sent a note to District Judge Michele Leavitt asking for direction, and she gave them a message telling them to continue deliberating.

Draskovich noted in the motion that a defendant has a right to be present when the judge communicates to the jury, and has a right to give input on the court’s response.

Another juror also referenced Telles’ claim that he went for a walk the day German was killed, during a “100-degree day,” Draskovich wrote in the motion. The motion states that because that day’s high temperature was not included in evidence, the jury may have “received this information from a third party or consulted the Internet.”

The motion also noted a juror said in an interview that it was “haunting” to look out the window in the jury deliberation room and see the Review-Journal building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.