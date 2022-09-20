Robert Telles due back in court in killing of RJ reporter

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. Prosecutors have charged Telles with murder in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Robert Telles speaks to the Review-Journal via videoconference on Friday from the Clark County Detention Center. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jeff German, investigative reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photo studio on Jan. 19, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Telles, 45, is accused of “lying in wait” to kill German, who was fatally stabbed. Prosecutors have charged him with a felony count of murder with a deadly weapon of a victim who is an older person.

German, 69, was found dead at his home the morning of Sept. 3, about 24 hours after a suspect in his killing was caught on video surveillance approaching his house.

This year, German had reported a series of investigative stories about Telles’ oversight of the public administrator’s office, which included allegations of bullying, favoritism, and an inappropriate relationship between Telles and a staffer.

Police released an image of the suspect’s vehicle on Sept. 6, and Review-Journal reporters spotted a vehicle matching the car’s description at Telles’ home later that night. Telles was arrested the following day, hours after police executed a search warrant at his home.

DNA found under German’s fingernails matched Telles’ DNA, officials have said. Police who searched Telles’ home also found bloody shoes and a cut-up straw hat resembling the one worn by the suspect, according to Telles’ arrest report.

Telles gave a jailhouse interview to the Review-Journal on Friday but declined to answer direct questions about German’s killing. He has been held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

