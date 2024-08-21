Robert Telles takes the stand in murder trial

Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles took the witness stand Wednesday in his own murder trial over the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles, right, acknowledges the judge’s advisement on the right to testify in his own defense during a hearing out of the presence of the jury on the seventh day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. With Telles is his attorney Robert Draskovich. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles waits in court on the seventh day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles, second from left, stands as the jury exits the courtroom on the sixth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, August 19, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. With Telles are, from left, defense attorney Michael Horvath, Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner and defense attorney Robert Draskovich. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles speaks to the jury from the witness stand on the eighth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Telles, 47, is standing trial on a count of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older. He took the witness stand shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, wearing a gray suit, white shirt and gray and yellow tie.

His attorney Robert Draskovich said Telles would be the defense team’s final witness.

He testified by way of narration, without being asked direct questions.

“It’s a day I’ve been waiting for for nearly two years,” he said, turning to face jurors. “This thing’s been kind of a nightmare, frankly. … Right now I want to say unequivocally: I’m innocent. I didn’t kill Mr. German. And I’ve got a lot to share with you all.”

Telles spoke for more than an hour and a half, and his testimony is expected to continue when the trial resumes Thursday morning.

On Wednesday morning, defense witness Robert Aguero, who owns a cell phone data analysis company, testified that during August 2022, the month before German was killed, Telles’ phone showed no “media location” data, which is tied to photographs on a phone.

Homicide detective Justine Gatus has previously testified that over 100 images were found on Telles’ phone, taken at an intersection near German’s house, which she characterized as Telles doing “surveillance.”

Under cross-examination, Aguero told Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner that someone could turn off their location sharing settings to prevent location data from being stored on a phone.

“The power is in the holder of the phone, correct?” Hamner asked, raising his voice.

“Yes,” Aguero said.

Aguero also testified about text messages and calls Telles’ phone received the day German was killed. Hamner questioned him about the lack of outgoing messages from 8:48 a.m. until 2:05 p.m.

Aguero said the majority of the messages Telles received during that time period were automated “junk” messages.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of killing German over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as the former Clark County public administrator, and allegations he created a toxic work environment and had an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer.

On Tuesday, District Judge Michelle Leavitt questioned Telles about his desire to testify, informing him that he cannot be compelled to testify and that anything he says can be used by prosecutors in cross-examination.

“Do you understand that tomorrow, after you’re done calling your witnesses, the court will ask you if you’ve made a determination as to whether you’re going to testify or not?” Leavitt asked him on Tuesday.

“Yes, your honor,” Telles said.

Prosecutors rested their case on Monday, after the jury heard from 28 witnesses over four days of testimony. Draskovich called two witnesses on Tuesday before the jury was dismissed in the early afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors challenged several pieces of evidence Draskovich intended to introduce later in the trial. Leavitt said she would reserve rulings on most of the evidence until it came up during testimony.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner also brought up a series of emails and pictures the defense had proposed as evidence, telling the judge it appeared that the exhibits “are being used to demonstrate that Mr. Telles was in fact a good public administrator.”

Hamner said he wanted Telles to be aware that he will be subject to cross examination. Draskovich said he has explained the “pitfalls” of the evidence to Telles.

Telles has maintained he was framed for German’s killing, and Draskovich’s questioning and opening statements have focused on portraying Telles as a public official who was trying to expose corruption within the public administrator’s office.

The state’s evidence against Telles includes his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails, and surveillance footage of the assailant’s vehicle that matches the description of a car registered to Telles’ wife. Cut-up pieces of a tennis shoe and a cut-up straw hat found at Telles’ home also matched the description of the assailant’s clothing, prosecutors have said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.