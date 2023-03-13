60°F
Courts

Ruggs back in court as attorneys ask for judge reassignment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2023 - 8:58 am
 
Updated March 13, 2023 - 9:15 am
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, center, stand as the judge enters the courtroom for a hearin ...
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, center, stand as the judge enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, March 13, 2023. Ruggs faces felony DUI charges in connection with a deadly crash in 2021.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs is due back in court Monday as his attorneys are expected to ask a judge to decide which justice of the peace will oversee the proceedings in a fatal DUI case against him.

Ruggs is facing charges of DUI, reckless driving and possession of a firearm while under the influence in connection with a fiery November 2021 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. He is accused of driving up to 156 mph down a residential street seconds before the fatal crash. Prosecutors have said that after the crash, his blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

The case has bounced between different judges in the Las Vegas Justice Court in recent weeks, and defense attorneys have argued that Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure did not properly recuse himself.

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia is currently overseeing the case, and she ruled that she did not have jurisdiction to grant a motion moving the case back to Bonaventure’s department.

Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld filed a petition last week asking District Judge Jennifer Schwartz to move the case back to Bonaventure’s courtroom.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

