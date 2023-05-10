Ruggs enters guilty plea in Clark County District Court

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs officially entered a guilty plea in District Court on Wednesday morning.

A marshal asks former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs to wait for the victim’s family to leave the courtroom before exiting himself on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs officially entered a guilty plea in District Court on Wednesday morning. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs sits in court on May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs pleaded guilty Wednesday to DUI as part of a plea deal that could send him to state prison for three to 10 years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs, right, in the courtroom on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs officially entered a guilty plea in District Court on Wednesday morning. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs officially entered a guilty plea in District Court on Wednesday morning.

It was Ruggs’ first court hearing since attorneys announced his plans to plead guilty in a fatal DUI crash that left 23-year-old Tina Tintor dead.

Last week, Ruggs waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and defense attorneys announced his intention to plead guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Ruggs also agreed to a serve a sentence of three to 10 years in prison, although a judge will have the final say on the sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

Ruggs is accused of driving up to 156 mph down a residential road before crashing into Tina Tintor’s car on Nov. 2, 2021. Prosecutors have said that after the crash, Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.