Courts

Ruggs to again appear in front of judge who recused self

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2023 - 7:38 am
 
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, third from right, and attorney David Chesnoff appear for a h ...
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, third from right, and attorney David Chesnoff appear for a hearing in front of Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure talks with attorneys for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs ...
Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure talks with attorneys for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, right, appears in court with one of his attorneys, Richard S ...
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, right, appears in court with one of his attorneys, Richard Schonfeld, for a hearing in front of Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs leaves the courtroom after a hearing in front of Justice of t ...
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs leaves the courtroom after a hearing in front of Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, from left, appears in court with his attorneys, David Chesno ...
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, from left, appears in court with his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, for a hearing in front of Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning, a week after a Las Vegas judge delayed deciding if he would again recuse himself from overseeing the fatal DUI case.

On March 15, defense attorneys had asked Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure to further explain why he previously withdrew from presiding over the case. Bonaventure had said he didn’t believe he was required to explain himself, but stated last week that he would review case law in preparation for a hearing on Wednesday.

Ruggs is facing charges of DUI, reckless driving and possession of a firearm while under the influence in connection with a fiery November 2021 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. The case has bounced between different judges in Las Vegas Justice Court in recent weeks after challenges from defense attorneys.

The shuffling began when defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld argued that Ruggs was “singled out” when Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman moved to continue overseeing the DUI case in January, despite Bonaventure taking over a DUI specialty court during routine judicial reassignments.

After a District Judge reassigned the case, Bonaventure recused himself because of comments he made about the case while running for office last year. Bonaventure had presided over Ruggs’ initial court appearance, when he set a $150,000 bail for Ruggs.

Defense attorneys filed another petition in District Court for the case to be moved back to Bonaventure, arguing that he did not thoroughly explain why he could not oversee the proceedings. District Judge Jennifer Schwartz, who moved the case back to Bonaventure’s courtroom for a follow-up hearing, has stated she would not force him to oversee the case.

Ruggs is accused of driving up to 156 mph down a residential street seconds before the fatal crash. Prosecutors have said that after the crash his blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

