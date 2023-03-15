Ruggs to appear again in front of judge who recused himself

Henry Ruggs is expected to appear in front of Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure on Wednesday in the latest instance of the case bouncing between judges.

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, right, waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Ruggs faces felony DUI charges in connection with a deadly crash in 2021.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, center, waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, March 13, 2023. Ruggs faces felony DUI charges in connection with a deadly crash in 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs with his attorneys, David Chesnoff, left, and Richard Schonfeld, after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, March 13, 2023. Ruggs faces felony DUI charges in connection with a deadly crash in 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure presides over ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs' hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Feb. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bonaventure recused himself from overseeing Ruggs' DUI charges in connection with a deadly crash. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs is set to appear in front of Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure on Wednesday, less than a month after the judge recused himself from the fatal DUI case.

Ruggs is facing charges of DUI, reckless driving and possession of a firearm while under the influence in connection with a fiery November 2021 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. The case has bounced between different judges in Las Vegas Justice Court in recent weeks after challenges from defense attorneys.

The shuffling began with defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld arguing that Ruggs was “singled out” when Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman moved to continue overseeing the case in January. The case had been scheduled for the DUI specialty court, and Bonaventure had taken over the court at the beginning of the year during routine judicial reassignments.

District Judge Jennifer Schwartz then ordered the case to be moved to Bonaventure’s department, and noted in a court order that Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia should oversee the case if there was not a DUI specialty court to handle it.

On Feb. 21, Bonaventure recused himself after stating that he was concerned about presiding over the case because of comments he made about it while running for office last year. Bonaventure previously presided over Ruggs’ initial court appearance, when the judge set a $150,000 bail.

Defense attorneys filed another petition in District Court for the case to be moved back to Bonaventure, arguing that he did not thoroughly explain why he could not oversee the proceedings.

On Monday, Schwartz moved the case back to Bonaventure’s courtroom for a follow-up hearing but stated that she would not force him to oversee the case.

Ruggs is accused of driving up to 156 mph down a residential street seconds before the fatal crash. Prosecutors have said that after the crash his blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

