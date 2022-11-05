56°F
Courts

Sacred Native American site vandalized in Nevada, men sentenced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2022 - 6:27 pm
 
Jonathan Pavon, 28, and Daniel Plata, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiring to paint graffiti at Whi ...
Jonathan Pavon, 28, and Daniel Plata, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiring to paint graffiti at White River Narrows in multiple locations. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada)

Two Elko residents were sentenced to prison Friday for vandalizing a sacred Native American site in Lincoln County with graffiti.

Jonathan Pavon, 28, and Daniel Plata, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiring to paint graffiti at White River Narrows in multiple locations, including an approximately 20-foot long image on a rock face containing petroglyphs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

From Sept. 14, 2019 to Oct. 8, 2019, Pavon conspired with Plata to spray paint their monikers on the sacred site for the Paiute and Shoshone tribes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. White River Narrows is known for its prehistoric petroglyphs.

Pavon pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor conspiracy and a felony violation of the Archeological Resources Protection Act. He was sentenced to six months for the misdemeanor and a year and a day for the felony. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Plata pleaded guilty in July to misdemeanor damage of archeological resources and was sentenced to four months in prison followed by eight months of home confinement.

To report crimes on Bureau of Land Management public lands, call 833-660-5771 or email trfotipline@blm.gov.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

