Scott Gragson pleads not guilty to felony DUI charges

Scott Gragson, a prominent real estate broker indicted in a fatal DUI, pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges.

Scott Gragson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Scott Gragson, a prominent real estate broker indicted in a fatal DUI, pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges.

Gragson, 53, originally was charged with one count of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and three counts of reckless driving.

In an indictment handed up earlier this month, he was charged with one additional count each of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving, indictment.

District Judge Michael Villani set a March trial date for Gragson.

The high-speed rollover crash happened May 30 outside The Ridges, an affluent Summerlin community where his grandfather, former Mayor Oran Gragson, owns a home, police have said.

Scott Gragson had worked since 1997 as the executive vice president of the Las Vegas land division of Colliers International, a large commercial real estate firm.

At Thursday’s brief court appearance, Gragson’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, also asked to have part of a grand jury transcript sealed. But the judge denied the request.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.