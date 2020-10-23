Second brother gets life sentence for killing mother in Pahrump

A Pahrump man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for fatally beating and stabbing his mother in a 2018 attack carried out with his adopted brother.

Dakota Saldivar was sentenced by Nye County District Judge Kimberly Wanker after pleading guilty May 12. His adopted brother, Michael Wilson, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison last month.

Both men will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years.

Wilson confessed first to killing their mom, Dawn Liebig, according to the teens’ arrest reports and police body camera footage presented at their preliminary hearing.

“We got fed up with her because it was just nonstop yelling, screaming, you know,” Saldivar told police in the footage.

The teen also justified the killing “by saying that she wanted to be with her deceased sister,” the police reports state.

According to the reports, the teens had decided to kill their mother on July 19, 2018.

That night, they continually walked into their living room at 6381 Wedgewood St. in Pahrump, waiting for their 46-year-old mother to fall asleep.

They had planned to stab her in the jugular vein to kill her faster. Instead, their mother fought back in a nearly half-hour attack.

“No, no, stop,” Liebig said, according to authorities.

Wilson told detectives he stabbed his mother once in the neck and Saldivar stabbed her multiple times in the neck. Saldivar said he struck her in the head with a hammer about 20 times.

“I did feel really bad for doing it,” Wilson told detectives in the body camera footage. “I really did. But I didn’t, I didn’t stop.”

She called out for her sons to help, according to the reports, not realizing that they were the ones attacking her.

Saldivar told police in the body camera footage: “The last thing she said, I think, was, ‘Is this real?’”

The teens put her body in her 2001 Ford Explorer, drove it to the mountains and buried it 2 feet underground.

Liebig’s mother, Donna, also testified at the boys’ preliminary hearing.

She said her daughter had four biological sons, including Saldivar. Wilson was legally adopted by Liebig and lived with the family for about five years.

“She gave him a home when he needed it,” Donna Liebig testified. “He didn’t have any place to go.”

At the top of Dawn Liebig’s Facebook profile, her introduction reads: “im a mom that hopes she did okay. i want my boys to become the men i hoped for. i live for them.”

