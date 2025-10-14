68°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Second defendant admits guilt in retired officer’s killing

Jzamir Keys, who with Jesus Ayala is accused of killing a former California police chief by del ...
Jzamir Keys, who with Jesus Ayala is accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas ...
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Josephine Tienda, center, the mother of a 2-year-old Nicolas Rodriguez-Tienda, is comforted by ...
‘Nightmare that never ends’: Judge sentences man who killed girlfriend’s toddler
Man admits to DUI, killing Arbor View High School senior
Dandre Owens (Metropolitan Police Department)
Prosecutors will seek death for suspect in Las Vegas Strip, desert killings
Man gets probation over burying evidence in killing of Las Vegas teen
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2025 - 10:01 am
 
Updated October 14, 2025 - 11:03 am

A second defendant charged in the 2023 killing of a retired police officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have alleged that Jzamir Keys, 18, and co-defendant Jesus Ayala, 20, deliberately struck 66-year-old Andreas Probst with a vehicle, resulting in the man’s death. Probst was riding his bicycle near Centennial Parkway at the time of the Aug. 14, 2023, hit-and-run crash.

Authorities have said that Keys, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, recorded a video of the men, who were teens at the time, laughing and plotting to hit Probst, who was a retired police chief from Bell, California.

A week earlier, Ayala also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which carries a prison sentence of 20 years to life.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES