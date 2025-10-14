Second defendant admits guilt in retired officer’s killing
Prosecutors said Jzamir Keys, 18, and Jesus Ayala, 20, deliberately struck 66-year-old Andreas Probst with a vehicle.
A second defendant charged in the 2023 killing of a retired police officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Prosecutors have alleged that Jzamir Keys, 18, and co-defendant Jesus Ayala, 20, deliberately struck 66-year-old Andreas Probst with a vehicle, resulting in the man’s death. Probst was riding his bicycle near Centennial Parkway at the time of the Aug. 14, 2023, hit-and-run crash.
Authorities have said that Keys, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, recorded a video of the men, who were teens at the time, laughing and plotting to hit Probst, who was a retired police chief from Bell, California.
A week earlier, Ayala also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which carries a prison sentence of 20 years to life.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
