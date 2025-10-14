Second defendant admits guilt in retired officer’s killing

Prosecutors said Jzamir Keys, 18, and Jesus Ayala, 20, deliberately struck 66-year-old Andreas Probst with a vehicle.

Man gets probation over burying evidence in killing of Las Vegas teen

Prosecutors will seek death for suspect in Las Vegas Strip, desert killings

‘Nightmare that never ends’: Judge sentences man who killed girlfriend’s toddler

Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jzamir Keys, who with Jesus Ayala is accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A second defendant charged in the 2023 killing of a retired police officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have alleged that Jzamir Keys, 18, and co-defendant Jesus Ayala, 20, deliberately struck 66-year-old Andreas Probst with a vehicle, resulting in the man’s death. Probst was riding his bicycle near Centennial Parkway at the time of the Aug. 14, 2023, hit-and-run crash.

Authorities have said that Keys, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, recorded a video of the men, who were teens at the time, laughing and plotting to hit Probst, who was a retired police chief from Bell, California.

A week earlier, Ayala also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which carries a prison sentence of 20 years to life.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.