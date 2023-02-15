Second victim found in ‘systemic abuse and torture’ case

A grand jury indicted three North Las Vegas people whom prosecutors say abused a teenage girl and another victim for almost seven years.

From left, Addy Gonzales, Daniel Omezcua and Maria Pasarin (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Three people accused of holding a teenager captive for a year in her bedroom were indicted Wednesday on dozens of child abuse charges, as prosecutors alleged that the teen and an additional victim had been abused for up to seven years.

The 18-year-old’s mother, Addy Gonzales, was arrested in November along with Maria Pasarin, the teen’s grandmother, and Daniel Omezcua, a man who was living in their house in North Las Vegas, police said.

While each initially only faced two charges, Gonzales was indicted Wednesday on 22 counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of conspiracy to commit child abuse, and one gross misdemeanor count of child abuse.

Pasarin and Omezcua were each indicted on 11 counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of conspiracy to commit child abuse, and a gross misdemeanor count of child abuse.

During a grand jury return hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors said they have identified an additional victim other than the 18-year-old.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Dena Rinetti accused the three defendants of “systematic abuse and torture of these two children that spanned a period of almost seven years.”

She said the two victims were locked in bedrooms and garages without access to water and were forced to urinate and defecate in buckets.

The three defendants were arrested on Nov. 5 after the 18-year-old was found in a neighbor’s yard drinking water from a hose, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report. The day before the arrests, police spoke to the teenager through her upstairs bedroom window, and she told police she had no access to food and water until her mother fed her once a day.

The bedroom contained one sheet and two empty dressers, according to the report. The young woman, who had recently turned 18, told police she felt like a prisoner and had been locked in the room for at least a year.

Child Protective Services told police that eight prior reports of abuse and neglect were found to be unsubstantiated because the agency did not have enough evidence.

The teenager’s mother had worked for the Clark County School District since 2005 and was employed as a family learning advocate when she was arrested. She was placed on unpaid leave after her arrest, the school district has said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

