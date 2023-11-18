Second woman faces charges in $500K theft from Golden Knights investor

Brittany Burgess, 35, is accused with Jennifer Courtemanche of allegedly taking $498,000 from Gavin Maloof by accessing his mobile phone.

Brittany Burgess

A woman said to be the talent agent for the former girlfriend of Golden Knights minority owner Gavin Maloof is the second person to face charges of theft and money laundering of almost $500,000 from his phone since 2020.

Brittany Burgess, 35, a Massachusetts resident, was booked on felony charges in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday and allowed to be released on her own recognizance with a preliminary hearing set for April 8, according to court records.

Burgess is facing two counts of theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, one of theft of $100,000 or more, conspiracy to launder or attempt to launder money and laundering or attempting to launder money or property, based on court records.

She was sought by the Metropolitan Police Department in an arrest warrant issued in August that also named Jennifer Courtemanche, 44, of Marina Del Rey, whom Maloof told police this year was his former girlfriend, according to the warrant.

Maloof, 67, and his brothers George and Phil were founding partners of the Golden Knights with Bill Foley, but the brothers now own less than 1 percent of the NHL franchise.

Gavin Maloof reported to police in February and May that he received harassing text messages and photographs on his mobile from different voice-over internet protocol phone numbers, according to the warrant.

A detective later determined that Courtemanche and Burgess, her purported talent agent, together allegedly took $498,000 from Maloof from his phone via multiple transactions on the app Apple Cash from December 2020 to April this year, records show.

The phone numbers from which the cash transfers were made ended in 8787 and 1688, both allegedly found to be associated with Courtemanche and Burgess, police stated in the warrant.

Afterward, “Courtemanche and Burgess, acting together, laundered $205,550 of the money,” police stated in the warrant.

Courtemanche was released on her recognizance on Oct. 19 and her preliminary hearing in Justice Court is scheduled for March 11, courts records show.

