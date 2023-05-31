Sentencing date set for woman with 7 DUI arrests

A Las Vegas judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for a woman who has been arrested on suspicion of DUI seven times in Clark County.

Marion Reyes appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. Reyes pleaded guilty in February to a felony charge of DUI. Las Vegas police have said she has been arrested seven times on suspicion of DUI. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Marion Reyes appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. Reyes had multiple prior DUIs and is involved in another DUI crash. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a woman who has faced seven arrests on suspicion of DUI.

Marion Reyes, 35, appeared in court on Wednesday, after saying in an interview earlier in May that she wanted to withdraw from an alternative sentencing program. She has said that she wanted to serve the rest of her sentence, which she believes is seven months, in state prison in order to be reunited with her children faster.

District Judge Tierra Jones scheduled a sentencing hearing for Reyes on July 12.

On May 11, the Metropolitan Police Department posted to Twitter asking for the public’s help to locate Reyes. Police said she had cut off an ankle monitor, but the department later recanted the information and released a statement indicating that an officer made an “erroneous assumption” that Reyes was responsible for removing the monitor.

Reyes said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she had failed to complete a mandated felony DUI program at a sober living house and was not on her medication for depression and anxiety. She said she was sent to the Clark County Detention Center because jail employees had “made the mistake”of taking her monitor off and releasing her from custody.

She pleaded guilty in February to a felony charge of DUI, after she was arrested Oct. 13 in Henderson. She was initially sentenced to five years of probation and six months on house arrest and ordered to participate in the felony DUI program, which is a way for third-offense DUI defendants to seek help in exchange for reduced jail time.

Las Vegas police have said that Reyes has been arrested seven times on suspicion of DUI. Court records show her arrests date back to 2007, although she was not ultimately convicted in all of the cases.

Nevada law imposes stricter penalties for consecutive convictions within seven years, with a third offense being a felony resulting in prison time.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.