Courts

Sentencing delayed for man facing new DUI 20 years after crash left 3 dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2024 - 9:22 am
 
Sean Larimer speaks with the bailiff after his sentencing regarding a recent DUI crash he pleaded guilty to last month at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Larimer was convicted as a juvenile in a high-profile 2003 DUI crash in Henderson that killed three teens, and on Monday was also arrested in Henderson on suspicion of DUI. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Sean Larimer appears at a sentencing regarding a recent DUI crash he pleaded guilty to last month at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Larimer was convicted as a juvenile in a high-profile 2003 DUI crash in Henderson that killed three teens, and on Monday was also arrested in Henderson on suspicion of DUI. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Sean Larimer appears at a sentencing regarding a recent DUI crash he pleaded guilty to last month at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Larimer was convicted as a juvenile in a high-profile 2003 DUI crash in Henderson that killed three teens, and on Monday was also arrested in Henderson on suspicion of DUI. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Sean Larimer speaks with the bailiff after his sentencing regarding a recent DUI crash he pleaded guilty to last month at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Larimer was convicted as a juvenile in a high-profile 2003 DUI crash in Henderson that killed three teens, and on Monday was also arrested in Henderson on suspicion of DUI. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A sentencing hearing was delayed on Thursday for a man arrested Monday in a separate DUI case, more than 20 years after he was also convicted as a juvenile in a high-profile Henderson DUI crash that left three teens dead.

Sean Larimer pleaded guilty in Las Vegas Justice Court in December to a DUI charge. He was set to appear in court on Thursday for a sentencing hearing, but Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure delayed the hearing after learning that Larimer had recently been arrested in a separate case, and had been convicted of the 2003 fatal crash.

Bonaventure said a previous court evaluation had shown that the justice court case was Larimer’s first DUI case.

“Mr. Larimer you’re very lucky to be walking out of the courtroom today,” Bonaventure said during Thursday’s hearing.

Bonaventure ordered Larimer to be placed on electronic monitoring starting on Thursday, and said he was not allowed to drive under any circumstances.

When Larimer pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor DUI charge, he agreed to a 30-day suspended jail sentence, DUI traffic school and community service. But Thursday’s hearing was for the judge to formally issue the sentence.

Bonaventure instead set a status check in the case, ordering Larimer back to court on Feb. 22.

Larimer declined to speak with a reporter following Thursday’s hearing.

On Nov. 10, 2003, Larimer, then 15, was driving with his friends, Travis Dunning, Josh Perry, Kyle Poff and Cody Fredericks, all also 15. Larimer was driving at 80 mph in a 25 mph zone on Silver Springs Parkway when he crashed into a wall in a Henderson neighborhood, killing Dunning, Perry and Poff, and injuring Fredericks.

He was also booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Monday on suspicion of DUI and driving with a license that had been revoked due to a DUI arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

