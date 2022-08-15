Sentencing delayed for mom accused of hitting teens with SUV

A sentencing hearing was delayed Monday for a woman accused of intentionally driving her SUV into two teen girls in March near a Henderson high school.

Fatima Mitchell’s defense attorney, Roger Bailey, said during a court hearing on Monday that he was still waiting to hear if Mitchell had been accepted into the District Court’s mental health court program.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to a felony count of reckless driving after police said she deliberately crashed her Chevy Tahoe into two teenage girls near Basic High School because she believed they had started fights with her daughter.

As part of the plea negotiations, prosecutors agreed not to oppose probation if Mitchell gets accepted into a treatment program through the mental health court.

“That’s a condition of probation. If she doesn’t get in there, then she’s probably not going to get probation,” Bailey previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

On Monday, District Judge Tierra Jones ordered Mitchell to appear in court again on Aug. 29.

Mitchell has remained in the Clark County Detention Center since her arrest, held on a $250,000 bond.

