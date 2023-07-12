Sentencing delayed for woman with 7 DUI arrests

A sentencing hearing for a woman arrested on suspicion of seven DUIs was delayed Wednesday.

Marion Reyes, who faced seven arrests on suspicion of DUI, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A sentencing hearing was delayed Wednesday for a woman who has faced seven arrests on suspicion of DUI.

Marion Reyes, 35, was the subject of a Metropolitan Police Department post on Twitter in May, where police incorrectly stated she had removed an ankle monitor, after an officer made an “erroneous assumption” that she was responsible for removing the device, the department has said.

District Judge Tierra Jones delayed Reyes’ sentencing hearing Wednesday because of an error in paperwork used during the sentencing process. Jones acknowledged that Reyes did not remove the ankle monitor herself, but the judge asked that an investigative report should reflect that detail.

Jones ordered Reyes to appear in court again on Aug. 9.

Reyes said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she had failed to complete a mandated felony DUI program at a sober living house and was not on her medication for depression and anxiety. She said she was sent back to the Clark County Detention Center because jail employees had “made the mistake”of taking her monitor off and releasing her from custody.

She pleaded guilty in February to a felony charge of DUI after she was arrested Oct. 13 in Henderson. She was initially sentenced to five years of probation and six months on house arrest and ordered to participate in the felony DUI program, which is a way for third-offense DUI defendants to seek help in exchange for reduced jail time.

Las Vegas police have said that Reyes has been arrested seven times on suspicion of DUI. Court records show her arrests date to 2007, but she was not convicted in all of the cases.

Reyes has previously said that she wanted to withdraw from the alternative sentencing program in order to serve out the rest of her sentence in prison to be reunited with her children faster.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.