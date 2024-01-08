Sentencing moves forward for man who attacked judge

A man accused of attacking a Las Vegas judge appeared in front of her again to continue last week’s derailed sentencing hearing.

Deobra Redden, who was seen in a viral video attacking District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, appears again in front of Holthus to complete his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

This is a video screen shot of Judge Mary Kay Holthus being aided after she was attacked by defendant Deobra Redden during a hearing Wednesday, January 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Courtroom Video)

This is a video screen shot of defendant Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus after a hearing Wednesday, January 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Courtroom Video)

Deobra Redden, 30, was seen in a viral video launching himself at District Judge Mary Kay Holthus on Wednesday, moments after the judge said she would not sentence him to probation for an attempted battery charge.

In court Monday, Holthus ordered Redden, shackled in a face mask and orange gloves while surrounded by six officers, to serve 19 to 48 months behind bars on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm in connection with an April threat.

“I want to make it clear that I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was imposing last week,” Holthus said.

A court order filed Friday indicates Redden was ordered to be transported to Monday’s hearing “by all means necessary.”

Redden refused to be transported to court on Thursday for an initial appearance on charges related to the attack against the judge. He now faces charges of coercion, extortion, intimidating a public officer with threat of force, disregarding the safety of a person resulting in significant bodily harm, battery by a probationer or parolee, unlawful act regarding fluid by a prisoner in confinement, and seven counts of battery on a protected person, court records show.

Holthus and a courtroom marshal were both injured during Redden’s sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

According to Redden’s arrest report, the judge’s head slammed into a wall when Redden tackled her. He then hit her in the head and pulled her hair. The marshal tripped while moving to restrain Redden, and suffered a large gash to his head and a dislocated shoulder.

