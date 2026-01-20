45°F
Seven kids attacked, injured person in Las Vegas park, lawsuit claims

Kevin Cardiff of Friends of Red Rock Canyon and his wife Edith pick up trash during a park clea ...
Kevin Cardiff of Friends of Red Rock Canyon and his wife Edith pick up trash during a park cleanup, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Mountain's Edge Regional Park in Las Vegas. It was part of the fifth annual Nevada Public Lands Day celebration. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
January 20, 2026 - 8:30 am
 

A person allegedly attacked by a group of children at a southwest valley park is now suing them and their parents, court filings show.

A complaint, filed Friday in Clark County District Court, claims seven juveniles abruptly assaulted Adrian Villegas-Solorio while he was sitting on a bench at Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, near West Mountains Edge Parkway and South Durango Drive. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Anthony Guenther, lists the children, their parents and Clark County as defendants.

Villegas-Solorio was taking a break from riding his scooter in the park around 4 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2024, when a group of seven kids he didn’t know attacked him without provocation while he was sitting on a bench, the lawsuit claimed. Villegas-Solorio suffered internal and external injuries from the assault, including a jaw injury that required surgery, according to the complaint.

The filing lists nine of the children’s parents and guardians as defendants. The complaint cites a Nevada law stating that parents can also be held liable for their childrens’ acts of willful misconduct that injure another person.

The lawsuit also sues Clark County for negligence, claiming it failed to properly keep Mountain’s Edge Regional Park safe from the risk of violent physical attacks. The park had been the site of multiple violent incidents prior to Villegas-Solorio’s attack, the lawsuit claimed.

Clark County spokesperson Jennifer Cooper said the county was unable to comment on pending litigation, adding “the County works diligently to maintain the safety of our parks,” in an email Monday.

Villegas-Solorio is seeking more than $15,000 in general and compensatory damages for his injuries, the lawsuit said.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

