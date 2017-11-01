Sex offender sent back to prison for incident at Wynn valet

A convicted sex offender was ordered to serve 5 to 12 1/2 years behind bars Wednesday for trying to assault a woman at the Wynn valet.

Aaron Thomas Berry, 33, met a woman inside the Encore in July 2015, slipped her a spiked drink and dragged her to an enclosed valet waiting area at the Wynn, according to prosecutors.

Berry, previously convicted of a similar crime in California where he served nearly four years in prison, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault in connection with the Wynn incident.

He initially faced seven counts: sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, open or gross lewdness, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, and administration of a drug to aid in the commission of a felony.

After Berry was indicted last year, his attorney, Robert Draskovich, said surveillance video also showed that the woman was intoxicated before she encountered Berry, and there appeared to be “no sexual contact” between the two.

In 2008, Berry was accused of drugging and raping a woman in Ventura County, California.

