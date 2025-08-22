‘Shark Tank’ chef says Henderson Wells Fargo employee discriminated against him

Shawn Davis — better known as “Chef Big Shake” — filed a lawsuit this week in Las Vegas against Wells Fargo Bank and a business adviser at a Henderson branch.

Shawn Davis — better known as “Chef Big Shake” — filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Clark County District Court against the bank and David Parra, a business adviser at the 2531 Anthem Village Drive branch.

The complaint accuses the bank of racial discrimination, defamation, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Neither a Wells Fargo spokesperson nor Parra could be reached for immediate comment on Friday.

Davis, who is Black and lives in Florida, is represented by Las Vegas attorney Milan Chatterjee. According to the lawsuit, Davis had planned a July 10 trip to Las Vegas with members of his family, including his wife and grandson.

The lawsuit states that Davis visited the Henderson branch on July 11, after he had scheduled an appointment to open a business account and deposit a U.S. Treasury Department check for about $20,400 that he had received the day before his flight.

Parra collected Davis’ information and stepped away from his desk to a restricted area of the branch. He returned about 15 minutes later and accused Davis of trying to deposit a fraudulent check, according to the suit.

“The accusation was made abruptly, without evidence, and in a manner that conveyed the assumption that Plaintiff could not rightfully have received such a check due to Plaintiff’s African-American race,” the document states.

The suit notes that Davis is a “renowned chef” who was featured on the reality television show “Shark Tank.” Davis also owns a restaurant and food product business, according to the document.

Davis immediately denied the allegations before the branch manager, Georgia Bell, got involved and backed Parra. Bell, stating that she had contacted the IRS through a “special line” and confirmed the check was forged, asked Davis to leave the premises, according to the complaint.

As a result of Wells Fargo’s “racist and discriminatory conduct,” the suit alleges, Davis suffered reputational damage, loss of dignity, and public humiliation.

The document states that Davis, distraught and overwhelmed, sat in his car in the parking lot and cried for nearly an hour after the interaction.

When Davis returned home to Tampa, Florida, according to the suit, another Wells Fargo bank manager confirmed that his check was valid.

“They opened a business account for Plaintiff, deposited the U.S. Treasury check without issue, and confirmed that Defendant Wells Fargo has no direct line to the IRS,” the lawsuit states. “In reviewing the system, the Personal Banker and Branch Manager also noted that the Nevada Branch had not created an account, entered any internal notes, or performed any legitimate work during the forty-five minutes that Plaintiff spent there.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages of more than $15,000. Still, Chatterjee said in a phone interview, it was “not about the money.”

“Shawn doesn’t need the money, but his story personifies the discrimination and prejudice that African Americans often face at the hands of major corporations,” the lawyer explained. “He recognizes how this can bring attention to a nationwide issue. I give him great credit for being willing to put himself out there and do this.”

