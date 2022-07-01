103°F
Courts

Sisolak appoints new judge to District Court bench

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2022 - 5:27 pm
 
Maria Gall (Courtesy of Eighth Judicial District Court)
Gov. Steve Sisolak has appointed a new judge to fill a vacant seat in District Court Department 9.

Sisolak announced Monday that civil attorney Maria Gall will fill the vacancy left by former District Judge Cristina Silva, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court in Nevada by President Joe Biden.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection interviewed two applicants on June 9 for the open position before sending its recommendation to Sisolak, according to a press release from the District Court. Attorneys with 10 years of legal experience and who have lived in Nevada for two years were eligible to apply.

“Judge Gall has extensive civil litigation experience in both state and federal courts in New York, Kentucky and Nevada,” Sisolak was quoted in the release. “I’m proud that she will be taking that knowledge to the Eighth Judicial Court, Department 9 where I have no doubt that she will serve Nevadans with expertise, integrity, and fairness.”

Because appointed judges are required to run in the election following their appointment, Gall will be on the ballot in the upcoming November election. Candidates have until July 22 to file for election and run against her.

As of Thursday, Adam Ganz, James Leavitt and Nadine Morton had filed for the race, according to the Clark County Election Department’s website.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

