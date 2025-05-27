Son of Las Vegas restaurant founder makes plea after police said he threatened shooting

His father told police he suspended his son after the younger man defrauded the business. The case could be dismissed if he obeys conditions.

The son of the founder of Piero’s Italian Cuisine has made a no contest plea to a charge of harassment after police said he borrowed $1.5 million against the business without permission and threatened to carry out a shooting in the restaurant.

Evan Glusman, 46, was arrested in April, hours after police said he sent a menacing text, on suspicion of making a threat or conveying false information about acts of terrorism and harassment.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to the restaurant after Glusman reportedly texted the manager he was “going home to get a gun and f—-ing kill them in the middle of,” the restaurant, a Las Vegas staple since 1982.

Glusman’s father, Fredrick Glusman, told police he suspended his son after the younger Glusman defrauded the business. Being told he would need to step down made Glusman “extremely irate,” said Metro.

Evan Glusman entered his no contest plea on May 20, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan ordered him to stay out of trouble for a year, undergo two to four weeks of “in-patient” treatment, stay away from Piero’s and his father and not use controlled substances.

If he follows those conditions, court records indicate the case could be dismissed. He could be found guilty and sentenced to 180 days in jail if he does not obey the guidelines.

Defense attorney Joshua Tomsheck did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

He previously said his client, who oversaw daily operations at Piero’s, “has committed no criminal action related to any financial transaction referenced in the media.”

Court records do not show any fraud or theft cases for Glusman.

