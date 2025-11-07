Son testifies he had affair with stepmom who is now on trial for killing his dad

Deviere Willette, now 29, said that he and Devyn Michaels, 47, were married and living together when Michaels was arrested in the slaying in Henderson of his father Johnathan Willette.

‘Buckle up’: Jurors told to brace themselves in murder trial for woman accused of decapitating man

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani delivers his opening statement during the first day of Devyn Michaels', who is accused of killing her boyfriend, trial at the Regional Justice Center, trial on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Deviere Willette, whose father was found decapitated in his Henderson home in 2023, told jurors Thursday that he never mustered up the courage to admit he was having an affair with his stepmother — the same woman now on trial for killing his father.

Willette, now 29, testified that he and Devyn Michaels, 47, were married and living together when Michaels was arrested for the killing of his father, Johnathan Willette. Deviere Willette said he was first introduced to Michaels when she was his father’s girlfriend, and starting when he was 19, developed a sexual relationship that culminated in a marriage with her.

Johnathan Willette and Michaels had two daughters, both under the age of 13, and had an on-again, off-again relationship, according to attorneys.

“I was trying to fill the shoes of my father — shoes that I had no business filling.” Deviere Willette said. Michaels and Deviere Willette both initially told police that it was a marriage of convenience and for insurance purposes.

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani, while questioning Deviere Willette, apologized multiple times for what the prosecutor said was “airing out his dirty laundry.”

Giordani then played audio recordings of phone calls Michaels made to Deviere Willette while she was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

“They have no evidence … No murder weapon. … They have absolutely nothing on me,” Michaels told Deviere Willette during the call.

“There’s a lot of news articles about you and what happened … I don’t know what to believe,” he responded, adding that he was leaving for California, where he had lived previously. “One article was very graphic and points that you did it. If you did, I can’t be here.”

After the audio was played, Michaels, sitting with her attorneys, held her head down and reached for a tissue. Giordani asked if the call was essentially a “break-up conversation,” and Deviere Willette replied “Yes.”

When asked whether he had any involvement in the murder of his father, Deviere Willette said, “No, sir.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.